Number Of Injured In Explosions In Eastern Afghanistan Rises To 30 - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 03:17 PM
The number of injured in multiple explosions in the city of Jalalabad, located in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, has risen to 30, the Tolo News television channel reported Monday citing the local health authorities
Earlier in the day, the Pajhwok news agency reported 16 people had been injured in the blasts.