Number of Injured in Explosions in Eastern Afghanistan Rises to 30 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The number of injured in multiple explosions in the city of Jalalabad, located in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, has risen to 30, the Tolo News television channel reported Monday citing the local health authorities.

Earlier in the day, the Pajhwok news agency reported 16 people had been injured in the blasts.