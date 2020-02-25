UrduPoint.com
Number Of Injured In German Volkmarsen Car Ramming Incident Rises To 'Almost 60'- Police

Number of Injured in German Volkmarsen Car Ramming Incident Rises to 'Almost 60'- Police

The number of people injured after a vehicle rammed into a crowd of people in the German town of Volkmarsen, in the state of Hesse, has risen to "almost 60," regional police said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The number of people injured after a vehicle rammed into a crowd of people in the German town of Volkmarsen, in the state of Hesse, has risen to "almost 60," regional police said on Tuesday.

"After the attempted murder in Volkmarsen yesterday on Rose Monday, victims continue to report injuries. The number of casualties has increased to almost 60 people so far," the regional police said in a statement.

Those who suffered injuries in the incident but have yet to either receive medical attention or make the police aware have been asked to inform law enforcement officials.

At approximately 14:30 CET (13:30 GMT) on Monday, a vehicle drove into a crowd of people who were participating in a carnival procession to celebrate Rose Monday in Volkmarsen, a town of approximately 7,000 people located roughly 25 miles from the city of Kassel.

A 29-year-old male German citizen who was driving the vehicle was detained by police. At least 18 children were injured in the incident, which the Frankfurt am Main public prosecutor's office is considering to be an act of attempted murder.

