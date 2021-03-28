Number of Injured in Indonesia Blast Rises to 19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) The number of injured in an explosion that struck a church in eastern Indonesia on Sunday has increased to 19, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier reports suggested that 14 people were injured.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by two people.

The blast hit the gate of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, the capital of the South Sulawesi province, during Sunday mass at 10:28 a.m. local time (02:28 GMT).