UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Injured In Indonesia Blast Rises To 19 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 08:50 PM

Number of Injured in Indonesia Blast Rises to 19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) The number of injured in an explosion that struck a church in eastern Indonesia on Sunday has increased to 19, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier reports suggested that 14 people were injured.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by two people.

The blast hit the gate of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, the capital of the South Sulawesi province, during Sunday mass at 10:28 a.m. local time (02:28 GMT).

Related Topics

Injured Attack Indonesia Sunday Church

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on organising family b ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 4,767 new coronavirus cases, 57 d ..

2 hours ago

122,069 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

4 hours ago

3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Champ ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

4 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi official

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.