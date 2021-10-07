(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The number of injured a powerful earthquake in Japan's Greater Tokyo Area has grown to 22, the NHK broadcaster reported.

In particular, at least three people were injured in Tokyo. At least nine people were injured in Chiba Prefecture, at least seven people in Kanagawa Prefecture, at least three in Saitama Prefecture.

Earlier, the Japanese government said that the number of those injured was 16 people.

On Thursday evening, a powerful earthquake struck the capital region of Japan. Initially, its magnitude was estimated at 6.1, but then it was downgraded to 5.9.