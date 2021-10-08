UrduPoint.com

Number Of Injured In Japan's Greater Tokyo Area Earthquake Rises To 28 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The number of injured people as a result of a powerful earthquake in Japan's Greater Tokyo Area has grown to 28, media reported on Friday.

According to the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper, there is no threat to the lives of the injured people.

On Thursday evening, a powerful earthquake struck the capital region of Japan. Initially, its magnitude was estimated at 6.1, but then it was downgraded to 5.9.

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.

