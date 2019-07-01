Number of Injured in Kabul Blast Rises to 68 - Health Ministry Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The number of people injured in the heavy explosion that took place in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Monday morning has reached 68, Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar told Sputnik.

A car bomb targeted Puli Mahmood Khan Area, not far from a logistic supply compound belonging to the Afghan Defense Ministry. Several diplomatic and security departments are located in the area. The blast took place only a mile away from the presidential palace. According to eyewitnesses, the blast was followed by sporadic gunfire and other explosions.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said there were two attackers, and they targeted the Defense Ministry's facilities.

At least three journalists from Shamshad tv were reportedly injured in the blast. Also, officials from the Afghanistan Football Federation said that a number of their staff members and players received injuries, adding that their compound was damaged.

No insurgency group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The incident comes as Taliban-US peace talks have entered the third day in the Qatari capital of Doha. A Taliban official told Sputnik that he hoped the talks would be effective.