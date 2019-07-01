UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Injured In Kabul Blast Rises To 68 - Health Ministry Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:10 AM

Number of Injured in Kabul Blast Rises to 68 - Health Ministry Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The number of people injured in the heavy explosion that took place in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Monday morning has reached 68, Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar told Sputnik.

A car bomb targeted Puli Mahmood Khan Area, not far from a logistic supply compound belonging to the Afghan Defense Ministry. Several diplomatic and security departments are located in the area. The blast took place only a mile away from the presidential palace. According to eyewitnesses, the blast was followed by sporadic gunfire and other explosions.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said there were two attackers, and they targeted the Defense Ministry's facilities.

At least three journalists from Shamshad tv were reportedly injured in the blast. Also, officials from the Afghanistan Football Federation said that a number of their staff members and players received injuries, adding that their compound was damaged.

No insurgency group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The incident comes as Taliban-US peace talks have entered the third day in the Qatari capital of Doha. A Taliban official told Sputnik that he hoped the talks would be effective.

Related Topics

Taliban Football Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul Car Doha TV From

Recent Stories

BISE Mirpurkhas announces Matric result

3 minutes ago

UAE Press: A critical time for our planet

40 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

45 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 July 2019

55 minutes ago

Participants of ISA&#039;s joint security exercise ..

11 hours ago

UN Secretary General tours world&#039;s largest so ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.