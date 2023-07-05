Open Menu

Number Of Injured In Makiivka Missile Strike In DPR Rises To 41 - City Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The number of people injured in a missile attack by Ukrainian troops on the city of Makiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has risen to 41 people, the city's mayor, Vladyslav Klyucharov, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said that the number of people injured in the recent shelling of Makiivka had risen to 36 people.

"As of now, there are 41 (injured) people, including two children," Klyucharov said on air of Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

On Tuesday evening, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on residential areas and the hospital complex in the Chervonohvardiiskyi district of Makiivka, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said. The JCCC said four MLRS missiles hit Makiivka and Donetsk. DPR Acting Health Minister Dmitry Gartsev said eight health facilities in the region were damaged in the attack.

Makiivka is a satellite city of Donetsk, bordering it from the northeast.

