Number Of Injured In Methane Blasts At Siberian Mine Rises To 96 - Emergencies Services

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 10:10 AM

Number of Injured in Methane Blasts at Siberian Mine Rises to 96 - Emergencies Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The number of those injured in methane explosions at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Siberia's Kemerovo Region has risen to 96, a spokesman for the emergency services told Sputnik.

"In total, 96 people were injured in the accident at the mine, including 43 mine rescuers," the spokesman said.

There appeared smoke at the Listvyazhnaya mine early on November 25, and 285 people were underground. Most were evacuated. Mine rescuers went after the rest, but were recalled due to the threat of an explosion. The reason for the emergency, according to preliminary data, was methane explosion. A total of 51 people were killed: 46 miners and five mine rescuers.

