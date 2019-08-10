UrduPoint.com
Number Of Injured In New Explosion At Achinsk Ammo Depot Rises To 8 People - Medics

The number of injured in a new explosion at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Russia's Kranoyarsk Territory on Friday rose to eight people, medics at the Achinsk district hospital told Sputnik

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The number of injured in a new explosion at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Russia's Kranoyarsk Territory on Friday rose to eight people, medics at the Achinsk district hospital told Sputnik.

"Eight people were brought in with injuries. Four were hospitalized, four were treated as outpatients. The hospitalized were in a moderately serious state," the medics said.

Earlier reports indicated that during the emergency response work in the settlement of Kamenka [where the initial explosions and fire took place on August 6], a shell exploded injuring five employees and damaging a car.

The initial explosions and fire hit the depot's ordnance storage on Monday, and leaving 12 people injured. According to a representative of regional emergency services, the depot could house over 40,000 of 142-mm and 152-mm caliber projectiles.

