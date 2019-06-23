Number of Injured in Quake in Southwestern China Climbs to 19 - Authorities

(@imziishan)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) The number of people injured in a magnitude 5.4 earthquake in China's southwestern Sichuan province rose to 19, local authorities said in a statement Sunday.

"Nineteen people were injured as a result of the magnitude 5.

4 earthquake in the Gongxian County of the city district of Yibin in Sichuan province, 11 of them remain in hospitals," the statement said.

The quake struck at about 10:29 p.m. Beijing time (14:29 GMT) on Saturday.

On Monday, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Sichuan's Changning County and another 5.1 magnitude quake erupted in the neighboring Gong County. At least 13 people were killed as a result of the earthquakes.