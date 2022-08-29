Number of Injured in Shelling of Enerhodar Rises to 7 - Local Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The number of wounded in a shelling of the Zaporizhzhia city of Enerhodar by Ukrainian forces has increased to 7, spokesman for the regional administration Vladimir Rogov said.

"The number of the injured as a result of the evening shelling of Enerhodar by (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's militants has reached seven people, five of them received light injuries, two ” heavy ones," Rogov wrote on Telegram.