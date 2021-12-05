UrduPoint.com

Number Of Injured In Siberia Coal Mine Accident Rises To 106 - Emergency Services

Sun 05th December 2021 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) The number of people injured in the Listvyazhnaya coal mine accident in Siberia has surpassed 100, local emergency services told Sputnik.

"As of December 5, 106 injured were registered, including 60 miners and 46 rescue workers," an emergency spokesperson said on Sunday, specifying that in the past 24 hours, seven mine rescuers were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms.

At the end of last month, emergency services told Sputnik that a total of 96 people were injured in the mine accident in Russia's Kemerovo Region.

As of Sunday, two miners and eight rescue workers remain hospitalized. More than 70 people have been discharged from the hospital.

On November 25, smoke was detected at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region. Local authorities reported that 285 people were underground at the time of the accident. According to preliminary data, a methane explosion occurred in the coal mine, resulting in the death of 51 people (46 miners and five rescuers).

