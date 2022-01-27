Number of Injured in Tajik-Kyrgyz Border Shooting Rises to 6, All Citizens of Tajikistan

The number of people injured in the shooting on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border increased to six, all are citizens of Tajikistan, Sputnik Tajikistan reported

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The number of people injured in the shooting on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border increased to six, all are citizens of Tajikistan, Sputnik Tajikistan reported.

Previous reports said that three Tajik servicemen had been injured.

Doctors at the central clinic in the city of Isfara estimate that the condition of those wounded is not serious.