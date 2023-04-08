Close
Number Of Injured In Tel Aviv Terrorist Attack Rises To Seven - Medics

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Number of Injured in Tel Aviv Terrorist Attack Rises to Seven - Medics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) The number of injured in the attack on the Tel Aviv promenade has risen to seven, three of them were taken to the hospital in moderate condition, Israel's national emergency medical service (Magen David Adom, MDA) said.

On Friday evening, Israel's Foreign Ministry said that one person was killed and six were wounded when a car rammed into pedestrians on the Tel Aviv promenade.

"A total of 8 casualties in the attack: a 30-year-old man who was pronounced dead on the spot and 7 injured who were hit by the vehicle and were taken to the Ichilov Hospital, including: 3 in moderate condition - a 74-year-old man, a 39-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl," MDA said on Twitter.

According to Israeli police, the driver of the vehicle has been "neutralized."

The MDA said earlier on Friday that the deceased 30-year-old man and the people who suffered injuries in the Friday terrorist attack on the Tel Aviv promenade were all tourists.

