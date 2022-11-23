MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The number of injured in the explosions at bus stops in Jerusalem has risen to 22, the Times of Israel newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing hospital officials.

According to the report, one person is in critical condition and five others are in serious to moderate condition.

The media said that the only person who died as the result of the blasts was identified as a 16 year-old student Aryeh Shtsupak, who reportedly had Canadian citizenship.

Earlier in the day, blasts hit two bus stops on the entrance to Jerusalem. Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum said that 18 people were injured, with two in critical condition. The Israeli police have been investigating different versions of the causes of the explosion, including a terrorist act. An Israeli police spokesperson told Sputnik that both explosions were possibly connected.