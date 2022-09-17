Number of Injured Kyrgyz in Clashes With Tajikistan Rises to 103 - Health Ministry

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The number of wounded Kyrgyz nationals in armed clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border has risen to 103, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

The Kyrgyz side on Friday reported 24 dead and 87 injured as a result of the clashes.

"As of 9:00 a.m. (local time, 03:00 GMT) on September 17, the number of wounded admitted to healthcare facilities was 103, and five of them have been sent to ambulatory medical care," the ministry's spokesperson said.

Clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border broke out on Friday morning. Both sides accused each other of the shelling. Fierce fighting between the armed forces of the two countries lasted throughout Friday, with a ceasefire having been negotiated by nightfall.

The press office of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security told Sputnik on Saturday morning that the Tajik military fired mortars at the Kyrgyz village of Pasky-Aryk around 8:50 a.m. local time (02:50 GMT).