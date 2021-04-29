Number of Injured Kyrgyz People After Border Shootout Rises to 31 - Health Ministry

The number of Kyrgyz people who sustained injuries after a shootout at the country's border with Tajikistan increased to 31, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that one person died

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The number of Kyrgyz people who sustained injuries after a shootout at the country's border with Tajikistan increased to 31, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that one person died.

"As of 20:00 local time [14:00 GMT] 31 people are among the injured, one person died," the ministry's spokesperson told reporters.