BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The number of people injured as a result of the magnitude 7.4 earthquake in the Qinghai province in China northeast over the weekend has grown to 18, the provincial office for emergencies said on Monday.

The earthquake occurred on Saturday near the Madoi county of the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. Over 100 aftershocks were registered, with the magnitude of 40 of them above 3.

"As of 8 a.m.

[0:00 GMT], May 24, the number of people with injuries reached 18, including 17 who had already been released from hospitals and one who was still under treatment," the statement said.

The local authorities allocated 69 million Yuan ($10.7 million) on essential assistance to people who were injured or remained homeless because of the earthquake.

A separate magnitude 6.9 earthquake in the Yunnan province in China's southwest overnight Saturday killed three people and injured 27 others.