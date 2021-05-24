UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Injured People From Earthquake In China's Qinghai Increases To 18 - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:19 PM

Number of Injured People From Earthquake in China's Qinghai Increases to 18 - Authorities

The number of people injured as a result of the magnitude 7.4 earthquake in the Qinghai province in China northeast over the weekend has grown to 18, the provincial office for emergencies said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The number of people injured as a result of the magnitude 7.4 earthquake in the Qinghai province in China northeast over the weekend has grown to 18, the provincial office for emergencies said on Monday.

The earthquake occurred on Saturday near the Madoi county of the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. Over 100 aftershocks were registered, with the magnitude of 40 of them above 3.

"As of 8 a.m.

[0:00 GMT], May 24, the number of people with injuries reached 18, including 17 who had already been released from hospitals and one who was still under treatment," the statement said.

The local authorities allocated 69 million Yuan ($10.7 million) on essential assistance to people who were injured or remained homeless because of the earthquake.

A separate magnitude 6.9 earthquake in the Yunnan province in China's southwest overnight Saturday killed three people and injured 27 others.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake China May From Million

Recent Stories

PWDs lauded MoHR for developing special video mess ..

3 minutes ago

Manned Mission to Moon Will Cost Russia $23Bln - R ..

3 minutes ago

Pressure mounts for action over Belarus forced lan ..

3 minutes ago

SAU organizes training workshop for setting up hea ..

3 minutes ago

Famous Mirpur F/2 blind murder case unearthed: 05 ..

6 minutes ago

Mango orchards witness Aphid attack, officials adv ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.