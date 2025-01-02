Open Menu

Number Of Injuries In Christmas, New Year Revelries In Philippines Rises To 534

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday said it tallied 188 additional firecracker-related injuries nationwide during Christmas and New Year revelries, bringing the total number to 534.

The DOH said that the number of injuries recorded from Dec. 22, 2024, to Jan.

2, 2025, was 9.8 percent lower than that in the same period of the previous year.

The DOH said the number of injuries could still rise due to late reports.

"Teens and minors remain victims of the fireworks," said the DOH, adding that 322 of the victims were 19 years old and below. Of the 534 cases, 443 were male and 91 were female.

