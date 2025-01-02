Number Of Injuries In Christmas, New Year Revelries In Philippines Rises To 534
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday said it tallied 188 additional firecracker-related injuries nationwide during Christmas and New Year revelries, bringing the total number to 534.
The DOH said that the number of injuries recorded from Dec. 22, 2024, to Jan.
2, 2025, was 9.8 percent lower than that in the same period of the previous year.
The DOH said the number of injuries could still rise due to late reports.
"Teens and minors remain victims of the fireworks," said the DOH, adding that 322 of the victims were 19 years old and below. Of the 534 cases, 443 were male and 91 were female.
Recent Stories
Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad
PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high
Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary
Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
More Stories From World
-
Number of injuries in Christmas, New Year revelries in Philippines rises to 5342 minutes ago
-
Valencia and Real Madrid kick off La Liga in 20253 minutes ago
-
Cambodia launches campaign to seek "roads without plastic waste"3 minutes ago
-
Sales surge in 2024 for Chinese EV giant BYD13 minutes ago
-
Philippines has over 37,000 new registered nurses in 202413 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill police chief, two dozen others32 minutes ago
-
27 migrants die off Tunisia, 83 rescued, in shipwrecks: civil defence53 minutes ago
-
China says 2024 was its hottest year on record1 hour ago
-
Finnish authorities say to search tanker over suspected Baltic cable cut1 hour ago
-
Djokovic cruises past Monfils as rising stars impress in Brisbane2 hours ago
-
Montenegro mourns after gunman kills 122 hours ago
-
2024 was China's hottest year on record: weather agency3 hours ago