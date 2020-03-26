UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Inmates, Staff In US Prisons Test Positive For Coronavirus - Attorney General

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:54 PM

Number of Inmates, Staff in US Prisons Test Positive for Coronavirus - Attorney General

At least six inmates and four prison staff members in the United States have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), prompting the authorities to lock down the affected facilities, US Attorney General William Barr said during a press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) At least six inmates and four prison staff members in the United States have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), prompting the authorities to lock down the affected facilities, US Attorney General William Barr said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"A number of inmates and staff have been tested positive... [One inmate] had significant pre-existing conditions and is in critical condition," Barr told reporters. "As of last night, there were four staff members who had been tested and tested positive."

The novel coronavirus infections among inmates have been identified in the US states of New York, Louisiana and Georgia.

Barr said that prisons across the United States practice screenings and quarantines to prevent the virus from spreading.

Barr also said he asked the Federal Bureau of Prisons "to see if it was possible to expand home confinement, particularly for older prisoners who have served substantial parts of their sentences and no longer pose a threat and may have underlying conditions."

"They have been doing that work" Barr added.

Approximately 10,000 inmates are over the age of 60 and a third has pre-existing conditions.

Related Topics

New York Georgia United States May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The United States Stands With Pakistan Against Cor ..

6 minutes ago

This is not goodbye: Emirates ground crews give an ..

8 minutes ago

Protect sanitation workers from Coronavirus

19 minutes ago

Ulema to play vital role in fighting COVID-19: AJK ..

22 minutes ago

PM’s economic revival package lauded: Mian Zahid ..

35 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Chad an ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.