Number of Inspections Within Extended New START Will Not Change - Russian Ambassador in US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The number of inspections under the extended Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will not change, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"Nothing was changed in the agreement that was extended today.

We will work according to the old schemes, according to the old control mechanisms that were agreed upon 11 years ago. The number of inspections will not change. We will continue to conduct inspections at US facilities, just as the Americans will come and, in accordance with the procedures of this treaty, they will conduct these inspections," he told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.