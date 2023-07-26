Open Menu

Number Of Intentional Homicides In Mexico Down By 9.7% In 2022 Y/Y - Security Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 03:30 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The total number of intentional homicides in Mexico dropped by 9.7% in 2022 year-on-year, as the average number of such murders per day fell by 17% since 2019, Mexican Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez said on Tuesday.

"The historical chart, which is based on the data provided by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography INEGI, shows a 9.7% decrease (in the number of intentional homicides) from 2021 to 2022. Given the 2019, 2020 and 2021 figures ... the number of murders has decreased by 12.2%," Rodriguez told a press conference, adding that a total of 32,223 intentional homicides had been registered in Mexico in 2022.

The security ministry's data for the first half of 2023 indicate an ongoing decline in the number of intentional homicides in Mexico, Rodriguez said.

She also noted that the average daily number of homicides had fallen by 17%, from 100 to 83, since the current administration had taken office in 2019.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, for his part, called the downward trend encouraging, adding that the reduction in the number of murders might reach 20% by the end of his term. He also said that his government's strategy dealing with the causes of violence had started to bear fruit, since the authorities had worked hard "to improve the living and working conditions of the people of Mexico."

