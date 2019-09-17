UrduPoint.com
Number Of International Migrants Rises To 272Mln This Year - United Nations

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:48 PM

Number of International Migrants Rises to 272Mln This Year - United Nations

The number of people emigrating from their home countries has continued to grow over the past nine years and reached 272 million, the United Nations said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The number of people emigrating from their home countries has continued to grow over the past nine years and reached 272 million, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

"The number of international migrants globally reached an estimated 272 million in 2019, an increase of 51 million since 2010," the United Nations said in a press release.

Migrants represent 3.5 percent of the global population, compared to 2.8 percent in 2000, the United Nations added.

One-third of all international migrants come from ten countries: India leads the list with with 18 million migrants, Mexico with 12 million, Russia with 10 million and Syria with eight million, the release noted.

Other countries that have received significant numbers of migrants include the United Arab Emirates, which registered nine million migrants, France, Canada and Australia received eight million each, and Italy received six million, the release said.

The United States received the largest number of migrants, 51 million, followed by Germany and Saudi Arabia with 13 million each, Russia with 12 million and the United Kingdom with ten million, the release said.

Forced displacement has continued to increase in the same period, contributing to an increase of the number of refugees and asylum seekers by 13 million - a 25 percent increase in the total number of migrants, according to the release.

