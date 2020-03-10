Number of Israelis Diagnosed With Novel Coronavirus Reaches 50 - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The number of Israelis diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has reached 50, the country's Health Ministry said Monday.

The day before, the ministry reported 39 cases of COVID-19.

It said those who had returned from Austria, Spain and France, as well as those who had had contact with other patients, were among those infected.

Earlier Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that a two-week quarantine was being introduced for all arrivals from abroad.

Following a statement by the head of the Israeli government, the Health Ministry issued recommendations according to which tourists could come to Israel only if they had where to spend two weeks of "home quarantine". In addition, tourists currently in Israel can't travel to neighboring countries and then return to Israel.