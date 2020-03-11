UrduPoint.com
Number Of Israelis Diagnosed With Novel Coronavirus Reaches 70 - Health Ministry

Wed 11th March 2020

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The number of Israelis diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has reached 70, the country's Health Ministry said.

Earlier Tuesday evening, the ministry reported 61 cases of COVID-19.

It said those who had returned from Austria, Spain, France, the United States as well as those who had had contact with other infected people, were among those infected.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that a two-week quarantine was being introduced for all arrivals from abroad.

Following a statement by the head of the Israeli government, the Health Ministry issued recommendations according to which tourists could come to Israel only if they had where to spend two weeks of "home quarantine". In addition, tourists currently in Israel can't travel to neighboring countries and then return to Israel.

