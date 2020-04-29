UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

Number of Israel's COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 15,700, Death Toll at 210 - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 15,728, with 139 having been registered on Tuesday, and the death toll has increased by two to 210, the country's Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry's evening update, 116 patients are in critical condition, with 92 of those infected being on ventilators.

The ministry also confirmed that the total number of recoveries amounts to 7,746, with 371 patients having recovered within the past day.

Israel has already begun to ease lockdown restrictions by reopening stores that sell electronics and household goods. People are allowed to play sports outside in groups of no more than two. On Sunday, the country also reopened barbershops, beauty salons and shops, with the exception of malls.

