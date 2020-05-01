(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 16,004, with 58 registered overnight, and the death toll has increased by one to 223, the Health Ministry said on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 16,004, with 58 registered overnight, and the death toll has increased by one to 223, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The number of recoveries grew by 197 people, bringing the total to 8,758.

The number of people in critical condition stands at 105, with 83 of them being in need of lung ventilation treatment.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has decreased to 7,023 as of Friday morning.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 233,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.