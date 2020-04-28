UrduPoint.com
Number Of Israel's COVID-19 Cases Rises By 34 To 15,589, Deaths Up To 208- Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:31 PM

Number of Israel's COVID-19 Cases Rises by 34 to 15,589, Deaths Up to 208- Health Ministry

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 15,589, with 34 having been registered overnight, and the death toll has increased by four to 208, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 15,589, with 34 having been registered overnight, and the death toll has increased by four to 208, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

As of 9 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT), 117 are in critical condition, with 94 of those infected being on ventilators, according to the ministry's report.

The ministry also confirmed that the total number of recoveries amounts to 7,375, with 175 patients having recovered since Monday evening.

Israel has already begun to ease lockdown restrictions by reopening stores that sell electronics and household goods.

People are allowed to play sports outside in groups of no more than two. On Sunday, the country also reopened barbershops, beauty salons and shops, with the exception of malls.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Yaakov Litzman has confirmed his plans to resign and take the post of construction and housing minister in the new government, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to form with his centrist opponent, Benny Gantz. This step came after Litzman, who has recently recovered from COVID-19, was criticized for his handling of the epidemic.

