Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:40 PM

Number of Japanese 'Feeling Friendly' Toward South Korea Hits Historic Low - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The number of Japanese citizens having "friendly feelings" toward South Korea has reached a historic minimum of 26.7 percent amid continuing tensions between the two Asian nations, according to a fresh government poll published on Friday.

The number of respondents who admitted to having "unfriendly feelings" toward South Korea, in turn, reached a historic maximum, surpassing the previous historical low of 63.1 percent in 2009 and climbing to 71.5 percent in 2019.

When asked to assess the current state of relations between the two countries, only 7.5 percent described them as "good," compared to 30.4 percent in 2018, while 87.9 percent of respondents said that relations were "not good," a 22.

2-percent increase compared to the previous year.

Relations between the two Asian countries have been strained since July when a South Korean court ruled that Japanese companies must pay reparations to former Korean workers who were forced into labor during World War II by Imperial Japan.

The tensions further escalated after Japan introduced limitations on the exports of chemicals widely used by South Korea's electronics industry. Additionally, Tokyo removed Seoul from its list of trading partners with preferential rights. South Korea initially planned to withdraw from an intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan but reversed its decision hours before the November deadline.

