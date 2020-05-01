Number of Japanese Infected With COVID-19 May Be Higher Than Estimated - Scientists

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Japan is likely higher than the official estimates, results of antibody tests conducted by Osaka City University show

According to the NHK broadcaster, a research group led by associate professor Yasutoshi Kido has conducted antibody testing for randomly selected 312 outpatient patients of the university clinic.

The results showed that three of them had antibodies. According to the scientists, this may indicate that these people, who make up 1 percent of the group, are highly likely to have been infected with the coronavirus.

The scientists therefore believe that "the real number of infected people may be significantly higher than the confirmed cases." They hope that their conclusions will help to more accurately assess the real impact of the virus on the country's population.

Japan updated its COVID-19 case tally by 179 to 15,196 on Friday, national media reported. This includes 712 infected passengers of Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off the Japanese coast in February. The death toll is standing at 468.