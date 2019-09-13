UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Japan's Centenarians Exceeds Historic Record Of 70,000

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 01:24 PM

Number of Japan's Centenarians Exceeds Historic Record of 70,000

The number of Japanese people who have celebrated their 100th birthday has exceeded 70,000 for the first time in the country's history, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said on Friday, three days ahead of the state holiday Respect for the Aged Day

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The number of Japanese people who have celebrated their 100th birthday has exceeded 70,000 for the first time in the country's history, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said on Friday, three days ahead of the state holiday Respect for the Aged Day.

The number of those who have reached the age of 100 years � more than 71,000 � includes 8,463 men and 62,700 women, accounting for 88 percent of the total. The number has increased by 1,453 over the year.

The ministry believes that "progress in medical technology and efforts to promote health" are the main reasons for longevity. The authorities promise "to support [elderly] people, so that even after reaching a very advanced age, they can live a healthy, full life."

The record has been updated annually for the past 49 years. When the study began in 1963, there were only 153 centenarians in Japan. Over the past 30 years alone, the number of 100-year-olds has grown by 23 times.

Related Topics

Technology Progress Japan Women Labour

Recent Stories

Installation of water meters in five factories kic ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo shares end higher on optimism over US-China ..

41 seconds ago

Mugabe's family agree to burial in national monume ..

2 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi won hearts, minds of Pakis ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price for Thursday

11 minutes ago

Masdar awards Ecothon Plus competition winners at ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.