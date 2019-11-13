UrduPoint.com
Number Of Killed During Riots In Bolivia Rises To 7 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Wed 13th November 2019

Number of Killed During Riots in Bolivia Rises to 7 - Reports

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Seven people were killed during protests and riots in Bolivia, El Deber news portal reported on Tuesday, citing the country's prosecutor general's office.

According to previous reports, two people were killed.

Two people were killed in La Paz, two in Santa Cruz and three in Cochabamba.

A spokesperson for local rescue services said that 12 people injures in the protests remained in hospitals.

According to the police, 169 people were detained for participating in the riots.

After the entire leadership of Bolivia resigned, riots intensified in the country, accompanies by arson and attacks on the homes of officials, mainly in the largest cities.

