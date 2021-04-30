UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Kyrgyz Citizens Injured In Clashes With Tajikistan Reaches 131 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

Number of Kyrgyz Citizens Injured in Clashes With Tajikistan Reaches 131 - Health Ministry

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The number of Kyrgyz citizens injured in the border conflict with Tajikistan grew to 131, Kyrgyz Deputy Health Minister Aliza Soltonbekova said on Friday.

It was previously reported that 121 people sustained injuries and 13 people died.

"A total of 131 people were injured in the events on the border with Tajikistan," Soltonbekova said at a press conference.

According to the deputy health minister, some of them have gunshot and shrapnel wounds.

Health experts from across Kyrgyzstan, including a team of 15 experts headed by Deputy Health Minister Jalalidin Rahmatullaev, will travel to the Batken region to help local doctors, Soltonbekova announced. Moreover, psychotherapists will travel to the conflict zone to help victims and their families.

Related Topics

Injured Died Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Border From

Recent Stories

POL Prices may go up again on May 1st

34 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 131 more lives in Pakistan during ..

45 minutes ago

OPPO F19 Pro Crystal Silver Limited Eid Edition ma ..

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi attends graduation of certified r ..

9 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Jordanian King

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.