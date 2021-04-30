Number of Kyrgyz Citizens Injured in Clashes With Tajikistan Reaches 131 - Health Ministry

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The number of Kyrgyz citizens injured in the border conflict with Tajikistan grew to 131, Kyrgyz Deputy Health Minister Aliza Soltonbekova said on Friday.

It was previously reported that 121 people sustained injuries and 13 people died.

"A total of 131 people were injured in the events on the border with Tajikistan," Soltonbekova said at a press conference.

According to the deputy health minister, some of them have gunshot and shrapnel wounds.

Health experts from across Kyrgyzstan, including a team of 15 experts headed by Deputy Health Minister Jalalidin Rahmatullaev, will travel to the Batken region to help local doctors, Soltonbekova announced. Moreover, psychotherapists will travel to the conflict zone to help victims and their families.