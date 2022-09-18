Number of Kyrgyz Citizens Killed in Clashes With Tajikistan Reached 36 - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) The number of Kyrgyz citizens killed in clashes on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has risen to 36, the Kyrgyz health ministry told Sputnik on Sunday.

On Saturday, the ministry reported 24 dead and more than 120 injured due to clashes.

"The total number of deaths as a result of the armed conflict in the Batken region is 36 people," the ministry said, adding that 129 people were injured.

Large-scale clashes on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan began on Friday morning. The sides accused each other of shelling. Serious fighting between the military of the two countries lasted all day almost along the entire common border. The ceasefire was achieved only by nightfall. However, on Saturday morning, the parties reported shelling from both sides.

The Kyrgyz-Tajik state border often becomes a conflict zone between local residents and border guards due to the non-delimited areas.