Number of LGBTQ+ Venues in London Remains Stable for 2nd Year in Row - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Friday that the number of venues for the lesbian, gay , bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning and other (LGBTQ+) communities in London has remained stable for the second consecutive year.

The figures provided by Khan ahead of pride celebrations that would be held in London this weekend showed that the number of LGBTQ+ venues in London stood at 51.

"It is encouraging to see a halt in the decline of these venues over the last two years, but we know there is more hard work to be done to ensure LGBTQ+ night-life across the city can flourish," Khan said, as quoted by a statement published on the Mayor's Office website.

According to the mayor, the recent stabilization came after 11 years of steady decline the number of venues fell from 124 in 2006 to 47 in 2017 that, in total, represented 62 percent drop.

The statement said that this stabilization was a result of continuous mayor's support and efforts by Amy Lame, who was appointed as London's first "night czar" by Khan in 2016.