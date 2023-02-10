Number of Meningitis Cases in UK Doubled in 2022 - Charity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The number of meningitis cases in the United Kingdom increased from 80 to 205 in 2022 year-on-year alongside the pullback of COVID-19 restrictions, UK charity Meningitis Now said on Friday.

"Figures released by the UK Health Security Agency show that cases of Invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) in England have increased from just 80 in 2020-2021 to 205 cases in the 12 months from July 2021 to June 2022," the press release read.

The charity detected a correlation between the increase in meningitis cases and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the UK, when people stopped practicing social distancing, which facilitated the spread of many infections.

"We did expect that cases of meningitis would increase following the pandemic, but these new figures indicate that there is still more to be done," the charity's chief executive, Tom Nutt, said.

Nutt urged people to remain vigilant of meningitis symptoms, such as high temperature, vomiting, breathing quickly, muscle and joint pain, blotchy skin, so that they can act quickly and receive timely medical help.