Number of Mercenaries From Middle East Fighting in Karabakh Approaches 2,000 - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russia calls on its international partners, including Turkey, to use their capabilities to prevent the transfer of mercenaries from the Middle East to Nagorno-Karabakh amid continuous Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes, as the number of foreign fighters in the disputed region is approaching 2,000, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We have repeatedly called on external players to use their capabilities to prevent the transfer of mercenaries, whose number in the conflict zone, according to available data, is already approaching 2.000. In particular, the issue was raised by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin during a phone conversation with Turkish President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan on October 27 and during regular conversations with leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia," Lavrov said in an interview with the Russian Kommersant newspaper.

The minister added there was still no agreement on a mechanism to observe a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The statement adopted after talks in Moscow on October 10 says that the specific parameters for observing the ceasefire will be agreed upon additionally. It is very difficult ... So far, it has not been possible to agree on all the parameters.

Work in this direction continues, including within the framework of the co-chairmanship in the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] Minsk Group," the diplomat said.

According to Lavrov, both Baku and Yerevan should agree to the terms of such mechanisms, which should be applied as soon as possible.

The minister added that Moscow favors working on the conflict resolution with nations outside the OSCE Minsk Group Mediation of the Nagorno-Karabakh, which is co-chaired by France, Russia and the United States.

"We are in favor of working with all partners, including the neighbors of the parties, who have the opportunity to influence the protagonists in order to create conditions for reaching a diplomatic solution in line with the basic principles of settlement promoted by the co-chairs in contacts with Baku and Yerevan," Lavrov said, when asked about a proposal to create a new negotiation format with Russia, Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan among the participants.

The top diplomat also said that Russia was never in favor of a military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and called on both sides to cease hostilities.