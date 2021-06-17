UrduPoint.com
Number Of Migrant Children In US Custody Dramatically Down - Homeland Security Chief

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Number of Migrant Children in US Custody Dramatically Down - Homeland Security Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The United States was able to dramatically decrease the number of unaccompanied migrant children in the US Custom and Border Patrol (CBP) custody, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Thursday.

"The number of unaccompanied children who have been in custody longer than 72 hours has decreased from 4,078 at its peak on March 29 to two on the morning of June 11," Mayorkas said in his Congressional testimony.

During the same period, the average time in custody for those children has fallen from 133 hours to 23 hours, he added.

