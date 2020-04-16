Number of Migrants Contracting COVID-19 in US Custody Reaches 89 - Immigration Enforcement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of migrants who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while in US custody has reached 89, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data revealed on Wednesday.

There were initially 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases among migrant detainees earlier this month.

ICE has reported a total of 21 employees who worked in detention facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. Overall, the agency has 80 employees who have contracted the virus.

On Tuesday, Guatemalan Public Health Minister Hugo Monroy said they have received deportees from the United States who showed fever symptoms and eventually tested positive for COVID-19 in Guatemala.

Moreover, Health and Human Services reported on Tuesday that there are now 27 total cases of migrant children in the agency's care who have tested positive for COVID-19. On April 3, the agency reported that there were five migrant children who had tested positive for the virus.

There are about 2,500 migrant children under the care and custody of the agency's Office of Refugee Resettlement.

The United States as of Wednesday afternoon has more than 614,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 27,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus resource center.