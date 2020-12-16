UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Migrants In Russia Almost Halved Amid Pandemic - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:37 PM

Number of Migrants in Russia Almost Halved Amid Pandemic - Interior Ministry

There are currently about six million migrants in Russia, down from the annual average of 9-11 million, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) There are currently about six million migrants in Russia, down from the annual average of 9-11 million, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"There are between 9 and 11 million foreign citizens in the Russian Federation annually. This year, their number has gradually declined and is now approximately 6 million (6.3 million)," the ministry said.

The ministry added that about 1 million of migrants had a temporary or permanent residence permit.

Such a significant drop may be explained by the fact that a number of migrants � mainly labor workers in large Russian cities � returned to their homelands after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The outflow of migrants has been having a serious impact on the construction sector, the housing and utilities services, as well as consumer services, which usually employ the most newcomers.

Related Topics

Russia May From Million Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany sees record death toll on first day of new ..

23 seconds ago

Bangladesh celebrates Victory Day amid virus curbs ..

25 seconds ago

Saudi Investment Fund to Put 'Hundreds of Billions ..

28 seconds ago

Citizens demand availability of anti rabies vaccin ..

29 seconds ago

19 minutes ago

Reluctant Japan rugby hero Goromaru announces reti ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.