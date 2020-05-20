UrduPoint.com
Number Of Migrants Infected With COVID-19 In US Custody Reaches 1,145 - Immigration Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The number of migrants detained in US custody who have been infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has reached 1,145, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a statement.

"There have been 1,145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among those in ICE custody.

To date, there have been 2,194 total detainees tested," the statement said on Tuesday.

The statement said that as of May 9, there are 27,908 migrants detained in US immigration detention facilities.

On May 6, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) confirmed the first known death of a migrant due to COVID-19 while in a US immigration detention center.

