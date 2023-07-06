Open Menu

Number Of Migrants Using Route From Libya To EU Grows Almost 700% In 2023 - EU Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The number of migrants using the route from Libya to come the European Union has grown by 600-700% in 2023, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Thursday.

"(It is) on this route that this vessel (with hundreds of migrants that sank off the coast of Greece in June) used, leaving from the eastern part of Libya, on this big unseaworthy fishing vessel with many hundred people on board. This route actually grow (by) 600-700% this year, so it is also a matter of time when it will happen at this scale," Johansson said during a meeting of the European Parliament Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs.

On June 14, a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized in international waters 47 nautical miles southwest of the Greek town of Pylos. The boat was heading from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya to Italy. Greek media reported later that at least 81 people had died in the shipwreck, with over 100 rescued. An estimated 500 more people are still missing.

The International Organization for Migration said the boat was carrying at least 400 migrants, while the survivors estimated that 700 migrants had been on board.

