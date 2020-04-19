UrduPoint.com
Number Of Muscovites Hospitalized With COVID-19 Diagnosis Remains Stable - Response Center

Number of Muscovites Hospitalized With COVID-19 Diagnosis Remains Stable - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus diagnosis in Moscow does not increase, remaining stable, the city's coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

The center noted that despite the increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, the number of hospitalized Muscovites did not change, and thus there was a reserve of capacity for treating patients.

"The number of patients with coronavirus infection hospitalized in Moscow's hospitals has not increased over the past week. It continues to remain in the city at the level of 1,300 people. Moreover, we do not have a shortage of beds in hospitals. This week we deployed about 4,000 beds, and next week we introduce an additional 5,000, " head of Moscow Healthcare Department Alexey Khripun said.

Meanwhile, according to Moscow's response center, 60 percent of patients in the capital are asymptomatic virus carriers.

"If a week ago, about 40 percent of all cases in Moscow had no symptoms, today 60 percent of cases are asymptomatic virus carriers. And the main task is to isolate them in order to minimize the spread of infection," the statement said.

In recent days, Moscow's daily increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases of coronavirus stands at more than 2,500. However, it is noted that this trend is associated with an increase in the number of daily tests and indicates an improvement in the quality of diagnostics.

