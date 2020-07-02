Number of Mysterious Elephant Deaths in Botswana Doubles Over Few Weeks - Charity

The number of unexplained deaths of Botswana's elephants has increased to 350, almost double what was reported a few weeks ago, Niall McCann, a biologist and the director of conservation at the UK-based charity National Park Rescue, told the Sky News broadcaster on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The number of unexplained deaths of Botswana's elephants has increased to 350, almost double what was reported a few weeks ago, Niall McCann, a biologist and the director of conservation at the UK-based charity National Park Rescue, told the Sky news broadcaster on Thursday.

The first deaths of elephants were reported in northern Botswana on May 11. By mid-June, the number rose to 169.

"At least 350 elephants have died - the scale of it is astonishing," McCann said.

Given that Botswana is home to a third of Africa's elephants and 10 percent of those are in the Okavango Delta, this situation could harm the global population, McCann added, calling for a further probe into the matter.

The broadcaster also reported that locals saw several more elephants looking weak, which means the number of fatalities could continue to rise.

The exact cause of the mass deaths is not yet known. According to previous media reports, since all the elephants were found untouched, poaching was ruled out. Further investigation revealed that the deaths were neither the result of anthrax nor poisoning by people. The pattern of their deaths suggests that the mammals may have been neurologically impaired.