Number Of National Guard Soldiers Deployed To Washington Reaches 21,000 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Number of National Guard Soldiers Deployed to Washington Reaches 21,000 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Several thousands more US National Guard soldiers have arrived in Washington to ensure security during the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, the CNN broadcaster reported on Monday.

The news outlet added that the total number of National Guard servicemen deployed to Washington is currently reaching 21,000.

On January 6, supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election victory. At least five people, including a female air force veteran, were killed and some 170 cases have been opened by police in connection with the riots. The US House of Representatives impeached Trump last week for inciting the riot. On Saturday, the US Department of Defense said that it would provide 25,000 troops, an unprecedented number, to ensure security during the Biden inauguration on January 20.

