Number Of New Coronavirus Cases In Belgium Continues Declining - Health Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 06:27 PM

Number of New Coronavirus Cases in Belgium Continues Declining - Health Authorities

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Health authorities in Belgium have recorded 192 new coronavirus cases over the past day, down from 232 cases the day before, in what is believed to be a sustained retreat of the infection as the country continues easing the lockdown, the Belgian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The cumulative number of cases since the epidemic's start in Belgium is 55,983, including 9,150 fatalities, the ministry's COVID-19 response center said in a situation report.

The reported dynamics of the past day include 42 new deaths from confirmed or suspected coronavirus-related complications and 160 patients who were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Over the past 24 hours, 50 new people have been hospitalized, while the number of patients in intensive care units has declined from 345 to 313, according to the report.

On May 4, Belgium began a phase-by-phase abatement of the coronavirus-related restrictions. Businesses where there is no direct contact with customers were allowed to resume operations.

The second phase began last Monday. All stores and street stalls were allowed to reopen and Belgians we allowed to receive guests again, albeit with certain limitations up to four people belonging to the same family and preferably in outdoor venues such as gardens.

Food services, bars and night clubs are expected to reopen on June 8.

