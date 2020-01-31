Number of New Coronavirus Cases in China Reaches 9,356, Death Toll Stands at 213 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The number of people, who have been infected with a new coronavirus across China, has reached 9,356, with 213 patients having died of the disease, Chinese media reported on Friday.

Within the past 24 hours, over 1,200 new cases of the illness have been recorded in 17 Chinese cities, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

The new deadly strain of coronavirus was first detected in December in China's Wuhan and has since spread to 19 countries. On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern over the outbreak of the coronavirus.