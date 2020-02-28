UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of New Coronavirus Cases In Switzerland Reaches 15 - Health Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:07 PM

Number of New Coronavirus Cases in Switzerland Reaches 15 - Health Authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has reached 15, the federal public health department said on Friday

GENEVA/TBILISI/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has reached 15, the Federal public health department said on Friday.

"Fifteen cases of new coronavirus infections are confirmed in Switzerland. The indicated cases are registered in the following cantons: Ticino, Geneva, Aargau, Zurich, Basel and Vaud," the department said in a statement.

All patients are in a stable condition and are isolated, according to the Swiss health authorities.

Meanwhile, the Georgian health authorities reported on Friday the second case of the new coronavirus in the country.

"Today I want to also announce that last night, another new case of coronavirus infection was confirmed in Georgia ... This time the origin is traced to Italy. [The patient] has a travel history to Italy," Amiran Gamkrelidze, the head of the National Disease Control Center in Georgia, said during a press conference, adding that the patient was in a stable condition.

Moreover, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment also announced the second COVID-19 case in the country on Friday. This time a person in Amsterdam tested positive for the virus.

Related Topics

Amsterdam Basel Geneva Italy Georgia Switzerland Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Setback for Qalandars as Haris Rauf feels pain in ..

34 minutes ago

DoH-AD to quarantine contacts of two Italian cycli ..

40 minutes ago

At least 11 people injured in student clash at PU

46 minutes ago

Most preferred number of children a married couple ..

1 hour ago

Ali Zafar says another anthem song for PSL to be r ..

1 hour ago

Conference on child abuse prevention starts at Inf ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.