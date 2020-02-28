Number of New Coronavirus Cases in Switzerland Reaches 15 - Health Authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has reached 15, the federal public health department said on Friday

GENEVA/TBILISI/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has reached 15, the Federal public health department said on Friday.

"Fifteen cases of new coronavirus infections are confirmed in Switzerland. The indicated cases are registered in the following cantons: Ticino, Geneva, Aargau, Zurich, Basel and Vaud," the department said in a statement.

All patients are in a stable condition and are isolated, according to the Swiss health authorities.

Meanwhile, the Georgian health authorities reported on Friday the second case of the new coronavirus in the country.

"Today I want to also announce that last night, another new case of coronavirus infection was confirmed in Georgia ... This time the origin is traced to Italy. [The patient] has a travel history to Italy," Amiran Gamkrelidze, the head of the National Disease Control Center in Georgia, said during a press conference, adding that the patient was in a stable condition.

Moreover, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment also announced the second COVID-19 case in the country on Friday. This time a person in Amsterdam tested positive for the virus.