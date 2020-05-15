Health authorities in Belgium have recorded 56 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past day, which signifies a sustained decline in COVID-19 mortality as the country concludes the second week of gradually exiting the lockdown, the Belgian Health Ministry said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Health authorities in Belgium have recorded 56 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past day, which signifies a sustained decline in COVID-19 mortality as the country concludes the second week of gradually exiting the lockdown, the Belgian Health Ministry said on Friday.

The daily increments in the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Belgium have decreased from 82 on Wednesday to 60 on Thursday.

As of Friday, the number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases in the country has increased by 356 to a cumulative total of 54,644, including 8,959 fatalities, the ministry's COVID-19 response center said in a situation report.

The reported dynamics of the past day includes 56 new deaths and 190 recoveries, an increase from 173 the day before. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 declined from 81 to 67, and the number of patients in intensive care units has declined from 407 to 380.

The response center has pointed to a steady trend in the reduction of the spread of the infection despite the country being in the midst of lifting the restrictions. Still, they urged people to continue following sanitary recommendations and adhere to social distancing to prevent a new outbreak.

On May 4, Belgium began a phase-by-phase abatement of the coronavirus-related restrictions. Businesses, where there is no direct contact with customers, were allowed to resume operations.

Since this past Monday, all stores and street stalls were allowed to reopen. Another measure was to allow Belgians to receive guests, but with certain limitations � up to four people belonging to the same family and preferably in outdoor venues such as gardens.

Food services, bars and night clubs are expected to reopen on June 8.