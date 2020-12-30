Number of new coronavirus strain infection cases rises to 20 in India

With as many as 14 new cases of new coronavirus strain being detected in India over the past 12 hours, the total number of such cases has reached to 20, confirmed the country's health ministry on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :With as many as 14 new cases of new coronavirus strain being detected in India over the past 12 hours, the total number of such cases has reached to 20, confirmed the country's health ministry on Wednesday.

"A total of 20 persons have been found with the mutant variant of SARS- CoV-2 virus reported from the U.K. These include the six persons reported earlier (3 in Bengaluru, 2 in Hyderabad and 1 Pune). In all 107 samples were tested in 10 labs," said the ministry in an official statement.

In the wake of the evolving situation, the Federal government has constituted a consortium comprising of ten labs for genome sequencing in different cities, including Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

"The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to the labs," added the statement.

The new variant of the Coronavirus detected in Britain has triggered a widespread concern and travel restrictions across the world.